RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,223 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.54% of RTI Surgical worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathon M. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of RTI Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RTIX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a P/E ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.37. RTI Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

