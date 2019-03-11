Salon Media Group (SLNM) & Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Financial Comparison

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 243.81%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.66 -$9.57 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.59 billion 0.72 -$639.71 million ($0.58) -8.78

Salon Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -28.90% N/A -17.07%

Volatility and Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Salon Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, healthcare and medical, media, restaurant, entertainment, telecommunications, Internet and e-commerce, and food and food product industries. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated approximately 570,000 advertising displays. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

