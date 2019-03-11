Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,563. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

