Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 95.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,891,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,582,000 after purchasing an additional 249,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $1,244,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,378 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,369. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

