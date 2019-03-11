Scharf Investments LLC Sells 14,899 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $75,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total value of $528,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,298 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.70.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.91 on Monday, reaching $1,699.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

