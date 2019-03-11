SCW Capital Management LP Invests $26.60 Million in Verso Corp (VRS)

SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,187,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,602,000. Verso comprises approximately 21.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Verso by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Verso by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76. Verso Corp has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verso in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/scw-capital-management-lp-invests-26-60-million-in-verso-corp-vrs.html.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.