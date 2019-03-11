Short Interest in Ring Energy Inc (REI) Increases By 1.4%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,444,899 shares, a growth of 1.4% from the February 15th total of 6,354,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 602,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,241. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Capital One Financial cut Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

