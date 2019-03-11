Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU) Position Reduced by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,927 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Silver Eagle Acquisition were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAGLU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Silver Eagle Acquisition Profile

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.

