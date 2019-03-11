SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Stake Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 271.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $100.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 55,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $4,677,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,063,100. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $90.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/sl-green-realty-corp-slg-stake-boosted-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.