SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of SolGold stock opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.49) on Monday. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.81 ($0.61).

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

