South State Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

South State Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IWM traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,920,750. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

