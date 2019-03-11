Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $114.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

ONCE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. 381,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,305. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 2.06. Spark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

