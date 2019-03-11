Splunk (SPLK) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by Argus to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.98.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.11. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,768.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $372,151.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,864 shares of company stock worth $5,089,579. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $210,940,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk by 182.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,278,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 36.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,159,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 245.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

