Spring Creek Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 490,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,840,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 25.1% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 473,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $63.68. 1,279,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,638,689. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/spring-creek-investment-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.