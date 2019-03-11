SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,061,572.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,421,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,256,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 757,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,043. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $289.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

