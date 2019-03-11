Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,878 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Loews by 4,728.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,401,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 8,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,802. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $264,701.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

