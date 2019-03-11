Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. 369,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

