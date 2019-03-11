Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.76. 11,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,192. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

