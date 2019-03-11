Standex Int’l (SXI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $957.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

