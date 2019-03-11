Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks worth $197,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

