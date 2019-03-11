Stars Group (TSGI) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stars Group from C$35.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of TSGI opened at C$22.75 on Thursday. Stars Group has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

