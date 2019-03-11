State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 26,819 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYMC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,398,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Symantec by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,858,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,686 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,140,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,381,000 after buying an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 1,732,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,171. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,047,737.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $422,299.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,144. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

