State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355,656 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,371.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563,798 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after buying an additional 1,730,003 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,434,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,567,000 after buying an additional 1,451,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 456.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

