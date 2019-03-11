STEP Energy Services (STEP) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STEP Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

