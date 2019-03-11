Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,286 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Covanta were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Covanta by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Covanta in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Covanta news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De acquired 10,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,186.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.58. 70,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,994. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -165.80, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,286 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/stephens-inc-ar-acquires-9286-shares-of-covanta-holding-corp-cva.html.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.