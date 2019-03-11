Stifel Financial Corp Has $158.65 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $158,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,172,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,260,000 after buying an additional 214,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,238,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,347,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 959,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,391,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,177. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

