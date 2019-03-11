Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after buying an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,718,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,703,000 after buying an additional 292,872 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after buying an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,449. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

