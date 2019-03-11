Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,124,466 Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,124,466 shares during the quarter. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATB. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of CATB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/stonepine-capital-management-llc-sells-2124466-shares-of-catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb.html.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.