Storj Market Cap Reaches $45.84 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Storj has a total market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io and IDAX. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00375021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01687325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004896 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liquid, Livecoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, IDAX, Gate.io, Binance, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.