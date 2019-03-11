Strategic Education (STRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

STRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $133.79 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $773,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Milano purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.53 per share, with a total value of $34,308.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,585.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

