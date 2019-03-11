Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) Given $16.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Studio City International’s rating score has declined by 16.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Studio City International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Studio City International in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.75. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

