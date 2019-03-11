Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 35,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,938. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $892.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.10). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr-shares-sold-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.