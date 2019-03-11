Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $782.18 million, a P/E ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.97%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,174,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

