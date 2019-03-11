SURETY (SURE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. SURETY has a market cap of $73,681.00 and $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SURETY has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One SURETY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SURETY Token Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,759,069 tokens. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab. SURETY’s official message board is medium.com/theheartilab. SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai.

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SURETY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

