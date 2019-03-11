SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 269,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 203.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 45,974 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 190,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. 130,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138,387. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

