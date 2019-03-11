Svb Leerink Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Market Perform

Svb Leerink lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Svb Leerink currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,448,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,931,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 123,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

