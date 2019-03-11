Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,872 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $48,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after buying an additional 1,581,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,214,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,928,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,928,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,728,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,847,000 after buying an additional 101,376 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

In other news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,875. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,642. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

