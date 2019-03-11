Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,331. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

