Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $46,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $418,991.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,546.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $104.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

