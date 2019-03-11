Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,767 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

BEN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.74. 174,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,019. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,767 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/texas-permanent-school-fund-sells-8767-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.