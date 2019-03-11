Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,519,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

