Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma comprises approximately 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Theravance Biopharma worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.74. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/theravance-biopharma-inc-tbph-shares-sold-by-ibex-investors-llc.html.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.