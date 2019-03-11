Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.04

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 24102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $223,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

