TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Receives $18.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. Citigroup raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TSU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 1,534,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 1,215,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1,846.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 1,089,887 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 742,117 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

