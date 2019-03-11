Tocagen Inc (TOCA) Stake Boosted by Foresite Capital Management III LLC

Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 347.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,667 shares during the period. Tocagen comprises 1.8% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings in Tocagen were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 787,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,874 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 787,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Tocagen stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Tocagen Inc has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.61.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 222.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tocagen Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/tocagen-inc-toca-stake-boosted-by-foresite-capital-management-iii-llc.html.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.