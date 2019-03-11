TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Head-To-Head Survey

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

0.7% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Enphase Energy does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34% Enphase Energy -5.03% N/A -6.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enphase Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $8.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.11 $1.92 billion $2.88 11.31 Enphase Energy $286.17 million 3.14 -$45.19 million ($0.12) -70.50

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Enphase Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Panasonic Corporation of North America for the development of AC modules. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.