Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 128,503 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 741,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $22,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 175,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.48.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 128,503 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/tortoise-capital-advisors-l-l-c-sells-128503-shares-of-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.