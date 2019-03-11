Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company.

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 286.90 ($3.75) on Monday. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

