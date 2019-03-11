Tripio (TRIO) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $389,536.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00376142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.01676444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00223130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025968 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.