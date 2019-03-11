TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.08 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00025954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Kyber Network, CoinTiger and HitBTC. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $205.21 million and $42.08 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00373292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.01673360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00223028 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011932 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 202,619,765 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HBUS, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitso, Zebpay, Binance, IDEX, Kuna, Koinex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

